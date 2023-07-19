AEW Rumor Roundup - Massive plan for Keith Lee in the works, Tony Khan has banned something that MJF recently did, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of the AEW Rumor Roundup, where we aim to cover the top rumors you might have missed.

In today's edition, we will discuss the AEW creative team reportedly planning a big match between Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland. The piece will also touch upon the reports of the Jacksonville-based promotion banning some dangerous moves and spots. So without further ado, let's begin.

#3 AEW is planning a one-on-one match between Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland

Former tag team partners Swerve Strickland, and Keith Lee have been embroiled in a heated rivalry after Strickland shockingly turned on Lee at the 2022 Full Gear event. The betrayal also cost them the match at the high-profile show. Both stars were also the AEW World Tag Team Champions at one point.

A few months after the betrayal, The Limitless One returned with a vengeance in his mind and set his sights on his former tag team partner. As per a report by Fightful Select, the two are set to clash in a massive one-on-one encounter sometime soon.

#2 AEW higher-ups allegedly adopted new safety protocols, with a list of banned moves and spots surfacing online

According to a report by Fightful Select, Tony Khan's promotion has released a document with a list of moves and spots that the wrestlers can no longer use due to safety reasons.

Those spots also include a recent antic of AEW World Champion MJF where he took a drink from a kid in the crowd and threw it on his face. The list of moves and spots allegedly banned by the company include:

Unprotected steel chair shots to the head

Chair shot to the back of the head

Buckle bomb

Putting a wrestler through the turnbuckle

Spitting

Bleeding in the middle of the crowd

Use of weapons while in the crowd

Making contact with the fans in attendance

Taking drinks or food from the people in the crowd

#1 AEW authorities reportedly listed the spots which require pre-approval before execution

The same report by Fightful Select also listed some spots and moves that are not banned by All Elite Wrestling but require pre-approval from the higher-ups before being executed by performers. Following is the list of such maneuvers and sequences:

Taking bumps on the apron or in the ringside area

Any spot involving tables, ladders, or chairs inside or outside the ring

Performing any spot over the barricades or anywhere around the arena

Variations of dangerous moves such as piledriver, tombstone, huricarrana, vertebreaker, etc.

Top rope dives that involve high risks, such as 450 splash, double moonsaults, and so on.

Throwing a weapon at the opponent or anywhere

Strangling, choking, or hanging spots with a weapon or arm

Injury spots and angles

Brawling within the crowd

Physical spots involving referees, celebrities, special guests, or any non-wrestler

The safety protocols are set to take effect sooner rather than later, per the report. It remains to be seen how the landscape of All Elite Wrestling will change following the modifications to the company's programming.