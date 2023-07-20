AEW Rumor Roundup - Popular 17-year veteran has left the company; What happened with CM Punk and talents backstage on Collision?

Welcome to the latest AEW Rumor Roundup, where we take a look at the wildest rumors and reports concerned with the Jacksonville-based promotion of the past day.

In this roundup, we will go through the reported backstage meeting led by CM Punk regarding Collision, a veteran reported to be no longer a part of the All Elite company, and Tony Khan continuing one of his yearly traditions for the promotion this year as well.

#1 CM Punk reportedly led a backstage meeting regarding AEW Collision

Since the debut episode of AEW's new Saturday show "Collision on June 17th, the show has seemingly revolved around CM Punk mostly. In fact, the former WWE champion is reported to be the locker room leader. However, fans have criticized the show for being just another "Rampage" with no story progression.

To address that, the company held a backstage meeting which was led by CM Punk, as per a report by Fightful Select. The points reportedly discussed in the meeting were Collision being an entirely separate show from Dynamite.

Furthermore, the report also stated that other aspects, such as the promotion of company projects like the "Fight Forever" video game and a few safety guidelines, were also discussed in the meeting.

#2 AEW is set to continue a yearly tradition this year as well

Ever since its inception, All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan has had a few company traditions that they tend to follow every year. These include the Owen Hart Foundation tournament, Blood and Guts, and more. Another tradition that began in 2021 is organizing Thanksgiving shows in Chicago.

Chicago, Illinois, happens to be the hometown of Tony Khan and also CM Punk, and just like the last two years, Dynamite will take place on Thanksgiving week in November this year, according to Fightful Select. Moreover, Chicago is also slated to host the All Out PPV this September.

#3 Wrestling veteran and manager is no longer a part of AEW?

Former WWE veteran Vickie Guerrero, who was signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion, is no longer part of it, as per a report by Fightful Select. It was previously reported that her contract is set to expire this year.

Meanwhile, the latest report has stated that Vickie's contract has expired and is currently a free agent. Furthermore, she was removed from the roster's page back in April, so her contract was never subjected to be renewed.