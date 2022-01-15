Lita was in talks for a major AEW run in 2021 - Reports 

A recent report has shed light on AEW and Tony Khan approaching WWE Hall of Famer Lita in 2019 for a possible run in the company.

Despite retiring years back, Lita stepped back into the squared circle in recent times by competing in a handful of matches.

She performed at events like WWE Royal Rumble, Evolution, and a tag team match on WWE RAW, where she teamed up with her legendary rival Trish Stratus.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select now reports that there was a chance of Lita possibly performing inside the squared circle in All Elite Wrestling as well. However, the two sides couldn't come to an agreement back then, which led to the WWE Hall of Famer not appearing for the company in any form.

Moreover, it was also noted that Lita was pitched to work a program with AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker at All Out 2021, which, ultimately, as mentioned above, couldn't materialize.

The Doctor ended up competing against Kris Statlander at the pay-per-view in a winning effort.

AEW and Lita ended talks on a positive note

It's also worth noting that the report also suggested that All Elite Wrestling and the WWE Hall of Famer ended their talks on a positive note. This means the door for Lita's possible AEW move is still open and could materialize in the future if both parties are on the same page.

One can only imagine how many great matches a performer of Lita's caliber could put up in Tony Khan's company.

The aforementioned program with Britt Baker would have certainly been spectacular and could have played a major role in elevating The Doctor's stock in the wrestling business to unforeseen levels.

Do you think Lita should have made the plunge to All Elite Wrestling? Whom would you have preferred to see her wrestle in the company? Sound off in the comments section below.

