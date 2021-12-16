Malakai Black's tag team partner signs with AEW - Reports 

AEW star Malakai Black's tag team partner, Brody King, has officially struck a deal with Tony Khan's promotion.

King and Black are the reigning PWG Tag Team Champions, winning the titles at the event Threemendous VI in September. Apart from his tag team credentials, Brody King is also a terrific singles performer, having won several titles all across the world in his nearly-decade-long wrestling career.

Cassidy Hayes of BodySlam.net has reported on King's signing, revealing that AEW notified the performer about his deal during Thanksgiving weekend.

Brody King is AEW's latest high-profile signing in 2021, coming on the heels of massive debuts of stars like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, and many others earlier in the year.

While AEW's stacked roster could pose a roadblock for King's quick rise in the company, the performer is talented enough to carve a place for himself and stand out.

Though AEW is yet to confirm King's signing, it's only a matter of time before the company confirms it via their official Twitter handle.

Brody King could become the first member of Malakai Black's House of Black stable in AEW

On this week's edition of Dynamite, a vignette featuring Malakai Black was aired, where he hinted at Brody King's arrival to AEW.

Given how successful King and Black's association has been on the indie circuit, it's safe to say that Tony Khan could align them in the promotion as well.

While there's little doubt that he will eventually be a singles star, Brody King could team up with Black in his first few months, running amock the company's tag team division.

It remains to be seen when and how AEW books King's impending debut.

