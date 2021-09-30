Original plan for Sammy Guevara's AEW TNT Title win - Reports

A recent report has shed light on Sammy Guevara's TNT Championship win on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, where he defeated Miro. Fightful Select reports that several people backstage knew about the title change a couple of hours ahead of the show.

The report also suggested that AEW finalized plans for the title change All Out 2021. Furthermore, the title change was tentatively planned for last week's AEW: Grand Slam in front of the company's largest crowd yet at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

However, the title change was pushed forward to this week's AEW Dynamite, where Sammy Guevara finally ended Miro's 141-day run. Going by the reception Guevara's victory received in Rochester, it's safe to say AEW made the right decision by crowning one of the company's brightest youngsters.

Not just the win, but the match between Miro and Sammy Guevara also drew rave reviews from fans. The bout was a worthy headliner for the show, which ended with Guevara putting down Miro with GTH and a Frog Splash to secure the upset win.

Sammy Guevara will defend his TNT Championship next week on AEW Dynamite

Moments after Guevara captured the TNT Championship, former WWE star Bobby Fish challenged the newly-crowned champion on Twitter. The Spanish God, too, quickly accepted the challenge in a backstage interview following his title win.

Bobby Fish @theBobbyFish I’d like to congratulate the new TNT Champion @sammyguevara and be the first to challenge him for that title. Ready to walk through the forbidden door! @AEWonTNT I’d like to congratulate the new TNT Champion @sammyguevara and be the first to challenge him for that title. Ready to walk through the forbidden door! @AEWonTNT

The match will mark Bobby Fish's first AEW appearance, which could lead to a full-time signing sometime down the line. Though a title change seems unlikely, Guevara and Fish could certainly steal the show with a memorable contest.

DO you think AEW made the right decision by crowning Sammy Guevara as the new TNT Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

