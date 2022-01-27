×
AEW star Frankie Kazarian signs new contract - Reports

Frankie Kazarian making his entrance on AEW Dark Elevation in 2021
Sam Palmer
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jan 27, 2022 07:43 AM IST
Rumors

AEW star Frankie Kazarian has reportedly signed a new contract with the company, per reports.

Kazarian has been an integral part of the company. His gimmick as part of SCU with Christopher Daniels and Scorpio Sky on shows like "Being the Elite" made him one of the most talked-about members of the AEW roster.

According to Mike Johnson at PWInsider, Kazarian has signed a new contract with AEW. While details are not disclosed as of this writing, he will be considered "All Elite" for the immediate future.

In recent months, Frankie Kazarian may have taken a back seat in AEW, but he is still a valuable member of the roster. He and Scorpio Sky were the first AEW Tag Team Champions back in 2019, defeating The Lucha Bros in a tournament.

On this day in @AEW History...@FrankieKazarian & @ScorpioSky of #SCU defeated the #LuchaBros to become the FIRST #AEW World Tag Team Champions on #AEWDynamite https://t.co/THnojFHqTg

Since their team disbanded in 2021, Kazarian has begun the "Elite Hunter" gimmick, trying to eliminate members of The Elite one by one. The former tag team champion has featured predominantly on AEW Dark and Dark Elevation.

When was Frankie Kazarian's last appearance on AEW Dynamite?

Kazarian's latest appearance on AEW Dynamite came on the January 19th edition of the show, where Lance Archer soundly defeated him.

Oh man. This is gonna be so much fun taking EVERYTHING from him! twitter.com/inside_therope…

The "Murderhawk Monster" was then confronted by AEW world champion Hangman Page, who was laid out by Archer on Dynamite the previous week. It appears that Archer could be the next performer in line to compete for the AEW World Championship.

What are your thoughts on Kazarian signing a new contract? Let us know in the comments below.

Edited by Angana Roy
