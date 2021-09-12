AEW's plans for Britt Baker's rematch against top star - Reports

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW is planning for a rematch between Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa down the line. Per the report, a diverse range of stipulations, including a cage match and a hair match, have been discussed.

The idea heading into the match is to build it as the greatest women's match in the history of AEW. Based on popular opinion, the duo's first match currently holds the aforementioned accolade.

On the main event of AEW Dynamite: Beach Break this year, Thunder Rosa went head-to-head with Britt Baker in a 'Light's Out' match. While Rosa won the match, both women came out looking strong and were highly praised.

The match elevated both women to main event status. Eventually, Britt Baker won the AEW Women's Championship, while Thunder Rosa became an official AEW wrestler after signing a full-time contract.

Their paths are destined to cross each other. However, Dr. Britt Baker has another threat to deal with at the moment.

Ruby Soho is set to challenge Britt Baker for AEW Women's Championship

During the 'Casino Battle Royale' at AEW All Out, Ruby Soho made her surprise debut. She went on to win the match after last eliminating Thunder Rosa.

Soho has since defeated Jamie Hayter on Dynamite and won a trios match against Baker on AEW Rampage. Do you think Soho will dethrone Britt Baker? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

