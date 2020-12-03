AEW's plans to use Sting reportedly revealed

In what many are dubbing one of the best episodes in AEW Dynamite history, this week's show had WWE Hall of Famer Sting make his big debut for AEW. The wrestling legend came out just before Powerhouse Hobbs was about to hit Cody with the FTW title during a brawl between The Nightmare Family and Team Taz.

Now, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio has reported that AEW has some interesting plans for Sting going forward. AEW wants to use the former WCW World Champion as a regular character on TV, and not as someone who would make occasional appearances. Meltzer also added that AEW sees Sting as a star from the old generation of TNT whose usage on a regular basis could result in good numbers for the promotion.

It was further reported that AEW is going to be careful with Sting, as he's currently 61 years old, and fans won't see him taking bumps even though he will be presented as a regular character. Finally, Meltzer stated that if Sting becomes a part of the action in any way, AEW will make sure that they do it with the utmost precaution.

Sting's AEW debut was a genuinely surprising moment for the fans

Fans were surprised when they saw Sting come down to the ring on AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming. Sting is one of the biggest stars in the history of the pro wrestling business, and his presence on AEW TV is bound to grab lots of eyeballs.

Sting worked for Impact Wrestling for years following WCW's demise, and also had a short stint with WWE in 2015. Sting debuted in WWE at Survivor Series 2014, and went on to feud with the likes of Triple H and Seth Rollins. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016.

It's going to be interesting to see how Sting is used in AEW going forward. The possibilities are endless, and here's hoping that AEW chooses the one that benefits all parties in the long run.