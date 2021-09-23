AEW set to introduce another Championship soon - Reports

We could be seeing a new title introduced to AEW soon if reports are to be believed. According to Andrew Zarian of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW will soon have a secondary women's championship.

Currently, there are four titles in Tony Khan's company: the men's world title, the women's world title, the tag team titles, and the TNT Championship. AEW has a stacked roster, bolstered by the latest additions of top-tier talent like Ruby Soho, Adam Cole, and Bryan Danielson, so it was always likely that a new belt would be added.

Zarian recently revealed that he is hearing murmurs about a new title being introduced to the promotion soon, and it will be a secondary Women's Championship.

"Hearing rumblings of a new title being introduced to AEW soon. It will be a secondary women's championship," said Zarian.

It's anyone's guess what the second Women's Title will be called, but there are more than enough credible potential holders.

The likes of Thunder Rosa, Hikaru Shida, Ruby Soho, Serena Deeb, Nyla Rose, and Kris Statlander have been built up as big names on the female roster, and they will make worthy champions.

AEW has improved its Women's division

The Women's division has always been a sore thumb for AEW since its inception, but there have been significant improvements lately. Not only is Britt Baker one of the biggest stars in the company, but AEW has quickly established Ruby Soho as a top babyface with strong booking since she debuted at All Out.

Britt Baker and Ruby Soho's back and forth battle on the mic during last week's Rampage was some of the best mic work in recent memory.

While the title scenario has been great, there's been some focus placed on the midcard feuds as well. Tay Conti and Anna Jay have been at odds with The Bunny and Penelope Ford, with the storyline progressing well.

Diamante and Big Swole are involved in a separate program, while Jade Cargill has consistently been pushed as an unstoppable force.

Jamie Hayter's return has been a success so far, and AEW seems to be high on Kayla Rossi as she has been shown as a no-nonsense monster.

With new names coming in, a bigger focus on the midcard, and a great title program, AEW has taken plenty of steps in the right direction with respect to their Women's division.

