AEW signs Bear Country and another star to full-time deals - Reports 

As reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Bear Bronson, Bear Boulder, and Mark Sterling have all been signed to full-time contracts by AEW.

"AEW has signed Bear Country and Mark Sterling to deals, PWInsider.com has confirmed," wrote Johnson.

Mark Sterling was recently confirmed as the new manager of Jade Cargill. The 41-year-old personality first appeared on AEW programming as MJF's lawyer during his feud with Jon Moxley.

I only make money when she wins...the rest is PRO BONO. Looks like we’re making a LOT OF MONEY!#aewdynamite #aew @Jade_Cargill pic.twitter.com/jAajYo14Vs — Smart Mark Sterling, Esq. (@MarkSterlingEsq) May 29, 2021

AEW has no shortage of managers, as almost every talent is either supported by a faction or backed by a spokesperson. Still, Sterling's alliance with Cargill does add a different dimension to the AEW women's division.

Great payday today for my LAWYER @MarkSterlingEsq 💰💪🏾. Nice doing business with you 🤝 — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) May 29, 2021

Bear Country's work in AEW

Bear Bronson and Bear Boulder, collectively known as Bear Country, debuted for AEW on a Dark episode in December 2020. In that bout, Bronson and Boulder lost to Evil Uno & Stu Grayson of The Dark Order, but the duo came across looking like potential superstars during the match.

Bear Country has since competed in more than a dozen tag team matches for AEW. While Boulder has been away from in-ring action due to an injury in recent weeks,Bronson has been wrestling in singles matches in his partner's absence.

Bear Country has been one of the most impressive tag teams on AEW Dark and Elevation over the past few months, and Boulder's injury should ideally just be a minor roadblock in the team's eventual rise to the top.

AEW is yet to officially confirm the signings, and it's unclear there were any additional deals made with other known talents. Further details about the new AEW contracts for Mark Sterling and Bear Country were also not disclosed.

AEW has many wrestlers on Tier-0 contracts, which is said to be an appearance-based deal. AEW has Dark and Dark: Elevation every week, and the company often needs wrestlers to occupy these massive match cards.

Tony Khan and his team have featured many independent wrestlers in their programming, and many of them continue to be rewarded with full-time deals.Bear Country and Sterling just became the newest additions to that group.

