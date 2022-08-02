Adam Cole and former WWE Superstar's in-ring return in AEW is still up in the air - Reports

New reports have emerged regarding the in-ring return of AEW stars Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly.

Cole initially suffered a concussion during his match against Samoa Joe at Double or Nothing. At the Forbidden Door event, the former NXT Champion again sustained a concussion and a torn labrum. As far as Kyle O'Reilly is concerned, no details have been revealed about his injury yet.

The two Undisputed Elite members are on the long list of AEW's injured performers, which include CM Punk, Red Velvet, The Bunny, Anthony Bowens, Buddy Matthews, Kenny Omega, and Darius Martin, among others.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez stated that although the two stars will feature on next week's Dynamite, they are not expected to compete in the ring.

“We’ve also got Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly, both still out of action. Even though they announced they were going to return on the show Wednesday, they’re returning in a television role and neither of them have been cleared," noted Alvarez. (H/T Inside the Ropes)

AEW does not want to risk Adam Cole's well-being this time

The higher-ups in the Jacksonville-based promotion seemingly want Adam Cole to be fully fit before he graces the ring again.

Alvarez added that the promotion is not willing to take any risks this time since The Panama City Playboy recently suffered multiple concussions.

“They’re really making sure Adam Cole is 100% before he comes back because he was injured in the Joe match and then he came back and was immediately injured again. He already had a torn labrum and they don’t want him coming back and immediately getting injured again so he’s gonna out be out, still, for a while. I was told he is getting better and Kyle O’Reilly is also going to be out for a little while.” (H/T Inside the Ropes)

Cole and O'Reilly have had impressive runs since joining All Elite Wrestling in 2021. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the Undisputed Elite members upon their potential return to active competition.

