AEW star Darius Martin sustains another injury - reports

AEW star Darius Martin has only recently returned to television after missing over a year of action due to injury. However, new reports indicate that the young star has suffered another setback.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Martin has once again been sidelined with an injury. There is no official timeframe as of this writing, but the young star is expected to miss a significant amount of time.

Darius may have the worst luck in all of AEW, as he only returned to in-ring action at the beginning of March 2022. He returned in the tag team battle royale on the March 2nd edition of Dynamite, lasting until the very end before being eliminated by The Young Bucks.

He and his brother Dante Martin have since wrestled The Young Bucks on Rampage and have featured alongside The Hardy Boyz on AEW Dark: Elevation.

What was Darius Martin's first injury?

Darius was on the shelf between February 2021 and March 2022, with his brother Dante getting multiple opportunities to shine against the top stars in AEW. But what kept the young high-flier out for so long?

Darius suffered a torn ACL in February last year - an injury that can derail even the fittest of athletes. However, due to Top Flight's acrobatic in-ring style, the rehabilitation time needed to be perfect before Darius returned to avoid further injury.

It's unclear at this time whether this new injury has anything to do with the previously-torn ACL, but it's an injury that is easy to reaggravate if not rehabbed properly.

