AEW star fired after recent arrest [Reports]

It has just been reported that an AEW roster member who was recently arrested has been fired. The promotion only recently discovered this case and seemingly quickly took action.

Bear Boulder is a member of the Iron Savages and has been competing alongside Bulk Bronson and Jacked Jameson. Apart from their sporadic appearances on Collision, the trio have been more commonly seen in ROH. On the former, they worked more of a jobber role, losing to several more established tag teams and trios.

Fightful Select has reported that AEW has fired Bear Boulder, whose real name is Thomas Wansaw. The promotion learned that he was arrested on January 13 on grounds of 'Battery by strangulation (Domestic Violence).' It was also reported that his fiancee was the victim in this case.

PWInsider had some additional details on this case, including the police report.

When were the Iron Savages last seen in AEW?

Originally, the group consisted only of Boulder and Bronson, and many knew them as Bear Country. With the addition of Jacked Jameson, they expanded into a trio and called themselves the Iron Savages.

They have a non-clear gimmick but have been priding themselves in being built as ultimate wrestlers, consuming protein and their special "savage sauce." The group has lost in all seven of their tag team or trios matches on Collision in 2024. They fell to the likes of the House of Black, The Patriarchy, The Conglomeration, and The Bang Bang Scissor Gang to name a few.

Their most recent loss came in November last year against The Outrunners. The Youngest Men Alive has been on a roll recently, as they broke out of a stagnant jobber role and have risen as one of the duos who have become fan favorites with great momentum on their side.

After Boulder's exit from the company, it is unclear what the next direction for the Iron Savages is. There may be a chance of a disbandment, seeing as only Jacked Jameson and Bulk Bronson remain with AEW.

