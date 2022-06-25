Unfortunate update on AEW star Jungle Boy's reportedly being injured

Jungle Boy has reportedly injured himself, becoming the latest AEW star among several others to have joined the unfortunate list.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, the former AEW Tag Team Champion is reportedly suffering from an undisclosed injury and has taken time off to recuperate. Apart from him, many other bigwig performers from Tony Khan's promotion, namely Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Adam Cole, Red Velvet, and more, are also dealing with various injuries.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Jungle Boy has picked up an injury, making him the latest to join AEW’s lengthy injury list



Jungle Boy is currently embroiled in a deeply-personal storyline with his former mentor, Christian Cage, who recently turned heel and attacked him. At this week's Dynamite, the former World Champion delivered a heated promo, even mentioning Jungle Boy's late father and Hollywood star Luke Perry. However, the 25-year-old star was nowhere to be seen, possibly due to his injury.

It'll be interesting to see when the former AEW Tag Team Champion returns and reignite his feud with Christian. The rivalry could become a marquee one and catapult Jungle Boy into the main event status in the promotion.

Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus recently dropped their AEW Tag Team Titles.

On June 15th, 2022, edition of Dynamite, Jurassic Express dropped their Tag Team Championships to The Young Bucks, thus marking the end of their more than 6-month reign with the gold.

Jungle Boy and Luchasarus made several successful defenses during their run but unfortunately failed to retain against Nick and Matt Jackson, as mentioned above. The Ladder match was as chaotic as one could imagine, with The Young Bucks employing every trick under their sleeve to become 2-time Champions.

On the brighter side, this has opened doors for Jungle Boy to become a singles attraction in All Elite Wrestling. Fans would surely be rooting for him to return soon and avenge the heartbreaking betrayal by Christian Cage.

