AEW star returning with a new gimmick to feud with Sammy Guevara - Reports

AEW superstar Kip Sabian has teased a potential return to AEW with a new gimmick, and it looks like he is set to feud with Sammy Guevara. The former member of the Superbad Squad recently posted a YouTube video where he is wearing a box on his head and standing in front of a screen showing his AEW run so far.

Kip Sabian signed up for AEW back in early 2019 and made his debut at Double or Nothing. He defeated AEW superstar Sammy Guevara at the event, which was a brilliant start to his AEW career.

Sabian teamed up with Jimmy Havoc to create the Superbad Squad. They unsuccessfully challenged Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page for the AEW Tag Team title.

Sabian then became Miro's tag team partner, but the duo lasted little as a team as Miro attacked him backstage. In May 2021, Kip was forced to undergo shoulder surgery, thus rendering him out of action for several months.

However, the British wrestler has been teasing a return via his social media platforms. Fans have also noticed him wearing a box on his head in all those posts, which has led them to speculate that Kip is returning with a new gimmick.

Sammy Guevara has his eyes on the AEW TNT Championship

Kip Sabian might confront Sammy Guevara, but the latter is currently focusing on Miro. The duo will fight it out in the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite for the AEW TNT Championship.

The promo for the title match aired during the recently concluded AEW Grand Slam show. Sammy retweeted AEW's post by saying that he will either win the TNT championship or die trying.

Interestingly, Kip Sabian was part of the tournament that crowned the AEW TNT Champion. But he was eliminated in the first round by Dustin Rhodes. If Sammy wins the TNT Championship, Sabian may get a golden chance to win the title when he challenges him.

