Big update on AEW boss Tony Khan seemingly dropping top star's popular gimmick - Reports 

A recent report has shed light on Tony Khan and AEW possibly dropping Kris Statlander's fan-favorite "Alien" gimmick.

The Best Friends member is one of the company's most beloved female performers, having struck a chord with fans due to her unique character. But Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio recently reported that AEW might be looking to have Statlander explore other dimensions of her personality.

He noted that though the gimmick hasn't been officially dropped yet, Kris Statlander has been leaning towards more of her human tendencies of late.

Here's what Dave Meltzer said on WOR:

“She hasn’t been much of an alien lately. They’ve never officially dropped it, but her alien tendencies have been slowed down and now I think she’s human. But, they haven’t officially declared her human yet.” (H/T - Ringside News)

The AEW star has shown an increasingly aggressive side in recent weeks, hinting at feuding with Leyla Hirsch. The performers first met in the ring on Rampage's December 22nd, 2021 episode, where Statlander defeated Hirsch.

Following that, they teamed up in a few tag team matches before the ongoing issues emerged between them.

Could Kris Statlander's character change elevate her status in AEW?

The 26-year-old is could potentially become the flag-bearer of the company's growing women's division soon. Though Statlander's first shot at the AEW Women's Championship at All Out 2021 didn't result in her winning the gold, the future looks brighter than ever for her.

The feud with Leyla Hirsch could bring out the much-needed edge to her character, after which Kris Statlander could set her sights on either the Women's Title or the TBS Title. Whatever the case, her fans will surely keep an eye on how things pan out for her in the coming months.

What do you make of Kris Statlander undergoing a character change in All Elite Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.

Want to hear a hilarious MJF story also featuring Vince Russo's son? Click here for more.

Edited by Angana Roy