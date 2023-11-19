AEW star to receive a major makeover at Full Gear 2023 - Reports

AEW Full Gear is upon us, and several major events are expected to happen at tonight's big show. Amid a stacked match card and the contract signing of a mystery free agent, a report has indicated that an All Elite star is set to receive a brand-new entrance theme.

The star in question is Skye Blue. The 24-year-old has been making waves lately, and her inclusion in the TBS Championship feud between Julia Hart and Kris Statlander has added an extra dimension of excitement for fans. The three are set to square off at Full Gear tonight in a triple-threat match for the coveted title.

Skye Blue's recent journey mirrors Julia Hart's in some ways. Hart began her AEW career as a bubbly cheerleader, but after being sprayed with Malakai Black's corrupting mist, she began a path to the dark side, joining The House of Black and becoming one of the fastest-rising stars in the company.

Julia hit Skye Blue with the same mist early last month, and it seems that a similar corruption has occurred with the young star. According to Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, Blue is set to receive a new entrance theme that could be debuted as soon as tonight at AEW Full Gear.

It's unclear just how far Blue has fallen, but with her trajectory being similar to Hart's, fans can expect some major changes to take place as she continues her journey to the top of the women's division.

What's on the card for AEW Full Gear 2023?

Tonight's Full Gear event will be the fifth edition of the annual pay-per-view. Traditionally, major turning points have occurred at the November spectacle, and the card for this year's edition could produce several surprises.

In addition to the major free agent signing announced by Tony Khan, tonight's Full Gear pay-per-view will feature the following matches:

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Buddy Matthews - Zero Hour Pre-Show

ROH World Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Jay Lethal - Zero Hour Pre-Show

ROH Tag Team Championship: MJF (c) & Samoa Joe vs. The Gunns (Austin & Colten Gunn) - Zero Hour Pre-Show

AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Julia Hart vs. Skye Blue

AEW World Tag Team Championship: Ricky Starks & Big Bill (c) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. House of Black (Malakai Black & Brody King) vs. LFI (Rush & Dralistico) - Ladder Match

Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland - Texas Deathmatch

The Golden Jets (Kenny Omega & Chris Jericho) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson)

AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jon Moxley

Christian Cage, Luchasaurus & Nick Wayne vs. Sting, Darby Allin & Adam Copeland

AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Toni Storm

AEW World Heavyweight Championship: MJF (c) vs. Jay White

Fans can catch AEW Full Gear 2023 starting with the Zero Hour pre-show live on Youtube and Bleacher Report at 6:30 pm ET. The main card begins on traditional PPV outlets and Fite TV at 8/7c.

