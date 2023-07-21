AEW star's future in doubt amidst huge WWE interest, he only joined Tony Khan's company in 2022 - Reports

WWE and AEW both are highly interested in signing a star whose current contract is reportedly set to expire, as per the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

In the landscape of pro wrestling today, major promotions are in the race to sign some of the best talents. As a matter of fact, the recent signing spree of both Stamford-based promotion and AEW proves the point. Meanwhile, there are some wrestlers on both promotions whose contracts are set to expire.

One such talent is the AEW star Rush, whose contract is reportedly set to expire, and he will soon be a free agent. According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, both Stamford-based promotion and Jacksonville-based promotion are keen on signing the 34-year-old star. The report states the following:

"Rush’s future is in question. Both WWE and AEW have an interest in him. The AEW offer is far far bigger than anyone in NXT is getting (I exclude Gable Steveson because I have no idea what they would pay a gold medalist with no experience but if it wasn’t big money he’d be doing MMA). So WWE would have to offer main roster money to be in the ballpark."

Cosk @cosk151



I want to see House of Black vs LFI so badly.



#AEW pic.twitter.com/os63t4CD5l RUSH leaving AEW would suck so much, man.I want to see House of Black vs LFI so badly.

WWE is also reportedly interested in signing some other AEW stars

Although the Stamford-based company is still considered the biggest wrestling promotion in the world, they surely do not want to miss out on the talents fit for today's style of wrestling, especially with Triple H in charge.

Some of the top All Elite stars are speculated to sign with the Stamford-based promotion once their current contract expires. These stars are none other than Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

There must be other guys whom Triple H would be happy to welcome or welcome back to enhance the product. Henceforth, only time will tell what the future beholds for such talents.

