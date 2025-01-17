AEW star set to retire after upcoming match - Reports

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Jan 17, 2025 19:39 GMT
AEW stage
This AEW star is a former Tag Team Champion (source: AEW's X account and WWE.com)

An AEW star is set to hang up his boots after an upcoming match. He has wrestled for several promotions throughout his illustrious career.

Christopher Daniels has had a storied career in professional wrestling. He built a legacy for himself by competing for several major wrestling companies like NJPW, AEW, TNA, and many more. However, The Fallen Angel has had a bumpy road since splitting with Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian.

Christopher Daniels also took on a temporary EVP role in the company, which ended with Kenny Omega's return at Worlds End 2024. Recently, Daniels has found himself in the crosshairs of Hangman Adam Page, especially after he laid hands on him. As a result, the former World Champion challenged Daniels to a Texas Death match this week on Collision.

Trending

Fightful Select is reporting that this match on Collision will be Daniels' final match as he will be retiring from in-ring competition. Since Collision was pretaped on January 16, Daniels' last match has effectively taken place, and he lost to Adam Page. It is also being reported that Daniels has been looking to have his final match for quite some time now.

youtube-cover

It will be interesting to see whether Christopher Daniels will settle into a backstage role in AEW after retirement.

tagline-banner-image

Edited by Jacob Terrell
