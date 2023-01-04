AEW talent convinced Sasha Banks will make her debut soon - Reports

AEW talent are reportedly said to believe Sasha Banks will debut soon following her WWE departure.

Banks has not been seen in a wrestling capacity since she and Naomi walked out of WWE in May last year. Last month, reports emerged that not only had she negotiated her departure with the company, but she would also be involved with NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event.

Her departure brought about questions as to whether she would join NJPW's international partner, AEW. This is especially the case with Saraya teasing a mystery partner for Dynamite next week.

Fightful Select now reports that of the talent that they have spoken to in All Elite Wrestling, they have failed to ascertain whether she is the mystery partner. However, they're of the belief that it's her despite the lack of an answer.

Female Locker Room @femalelroom



Fightful is reporting those they’ve spoken to in We’re just hours away from Sasha Banks/Mercedes Varnado showing up at #WRESTLEKINGDOM17 Fightful is reporting those they’ve spoken to in #AEW believe there’s a strong chance she will be Saraya’s mystery partner next week We’re just hours away from Sasha Banks/Mercedes Varnado showing up at #WRESTLEKINGDOM17 Fightful is reporting those they’ve spoken to in #AEW believe there’s a strong chance she will be Saraya’s mystery partner next week https://t.co/tLRlBRbGlE

The report also adds that since there has been no form of shooting down of the rumors and that the bout was being promoted a month out was brought up by talent as reasoning for their belief.

That being said, another talent supposedly said they didn't believe a deal was done or "could have been completed" as of last week because of her ties to WWE. It's been suggested that she had some form of non-compete clause until 2023.

Do you think Sasha Banks will debut in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes