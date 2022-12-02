AEW not willing to release CM Punk from contract - Reports

Former AEW World Champion CM Punk has been the talk of the wrestling world for a number of months due to his sustained absence from the spotlight, with it now being reported that All Elite Wrestling might not want to let him go just yet.

Punk hasn't been seen or mentioned on AEW programming since the aftermath of the "Brawl Out" incident following his verbal tirade at the All Out post-show media scrum.

There has been a lot of speculation regarding Punk's future, not just in AEW but in wrestling as a whole. Some fans believe that if he leaves All Elite Wrestling, he will make a shocking return to WWE, while others see him stepping away from wrestling altogether.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer commented on CM Punk's status with AEW. He speculated that the hold-up surrounding the "Straight Edge Superstar's" next move is down to All Elite Wrestling not willing to let him go.

"[CM] Punk as of the weekend was still under contract to AEW and being paid and those close to him say the hold up on his being released is all on the AEW side as he’s ready and willing to move to his next project," Dave Meltzer said. (H/T WrestleTalk)

Punk is currently sidelined with an injury. If he were to return to the ring, it would be a while before he is medically cleared. But rest assured, whatever CM Punk does next, his fans will be eager to see his return.

CM Punk has already found himself back in the MMA world following "Brawl Out"

While CM Punk hasn't been in and around the wrestling business for the past few months, the former AEW World Champion hasn't just been sitting on his couch.

Punk has not only been spotted out and about in his hometown of Chicago, but he has also been seen doing commentary for the MMA promotion Cage Fury Fighting Championships, a promotion he has regularly called fights for since 2018.

The former AEW World Champion was on hand to call the fights at CFFC 114, where Punk and his commentary team even poked fun at various things in relation to the "Straight Edge Superstar's" murky relationship with AEW, including his injury record and the "Brawl Out" incident itself.

