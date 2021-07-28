AEW working on international deals for Rampage - Reports

AEW's success since its inception in 2019 has been immense and well-documented. TNT has extended AEW's deal with the network in a show of trust in Tony Khan's company so far.

With a stacked roster and only two hours of television time, AEW will start a new show called Rampage on August 13th that will air every Friday at 10 PM ET on TNT. The show will be moved to TBS from January 2022.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW is already working on international TV deals for Rampage.

“As far as everything else, there’s no television deal in the UK, but it will be on the Fite monthly subscription thing, so you’re going to get Rampage on that almost for sure, nothing has been announced, but that one is pretty much a given. None of this is confirmed, all this is talked about. They expect to be on TSN in Canada, live. TSN, when asked, said ‘stay tuned,’ so it’s not a done deal, but they are in talks,” noted Meltzer. (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Meltzer added other names such as India, Brazil, Germany and Australia as areas AEW wants to cover.

“They are in strong talks to cover the show in Portuguese in Brazil and also in South America, and they are working on India, possibly live in India, and also Germany, Italy, France, and parts of Africa. Australia and New Zealand are looking to do a months subscription service, whatever the cost is.”

Wrestling Observer reports that AEW is in talks with several countries for the future broadcast of AEW Rampage, including Italy with Sky Sport Italy!

Rampage will be AEW's fourth show

Apart from Dynamite, which airs weekly on TV, AEW has a couple of shows that stream live on YouTube every week. AEW Dark: Elevation and AEW Dark stream on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

Both shows give lesser-known members of AEW's roster an opportunity to take on some of the bigger names. The shows also give independent workers a chance to perform for a wider audience.

In some cases, like Wheeler Yuta, good performances are rewarded with a place on the Dynamite card.

Rampage will be AEW's fourth show and the second to become a weekly TV show. WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry has already been confirmed as one of the commentators for the show.

