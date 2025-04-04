After 2 sudden AEW injuries, another star reportedly out of action

AEW recently suffered a massive blow as another star was reportedly injured. Recently, reports emerged that Jay White and Orange Cassidy were injured. While the former has damaged his hand, the Freshly Squeezed has torn his pectoral muscles. After these two shocking revelations, Mark Davis also appears to be hurt.

The United Empire member has become a top heel in the Jacksonville-based promotion. After returning from his injury last year, he has become a crucial character on Dynamite and Collision. The star wrestled Powerhouse Hobbs last Wednesday. After a short bout, the former TNT Champion emerged victorious.

Unfortunately, the lost member wasn't the same after leaving the squared circle. According to Fightful Select, Mark Davis was injured during the bout. The severity of the injury is yet to be known. It will be interesting to see who will fill the shoes of the enormous personality.

AEW's Tony Khan paid for Mark Davis' knee surgery before

The 34-year-old star sustained an injury to his knee in May 2023. He and Kyle Fletcher were still part of NJPW when the injury occurred. He recently opened up about his knee injury.

While speaking on Talk is Jericho, the Don Callis Family member revealed that he bumped into Tony Khan in the hallway after injuring his knee, and the AEW President went on to pay for his surgery.

"The trainers looked at it (and said), 'It's your meniscus.' (Then I said,) 'That's what I thought it was.' It's a thing I expected to happen, it was a frustrating point in time because we were tag champions. I was in Orlando, I passed Tony [Tony Khan] in the hallway (and he said), 'Come and talk to me.' He sorted it. He got my knee fixed. He didn't have to," Davis said.

It will be interesting to see when the 34-year-old star will return from the current injury.

