After FTR's surprising return, another name "could be back" in AEW soon - Reports

Former AEW Tag Team Champions FTR made their surprise return to the company at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 5, 2023, but it seems as if another popular star might be returning sooner rather than later.

The star in question is Kris Statlander.

Statlander has been one of the most popular stars in the women's division since the beginning of AEW in 2019. However, she has had rotten luck when it comes to injuries.

The 27-year-old star tore her left leg ACL during a match in June 2020, which kept her out of action for nearly 10 months. Things seemed to be ticking along nicely for her in 2022, but then she tore her ACL in her right leg in August, which has kept her out of action ever since.

But could she be returning to the ring in the near future? Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio seems to think so, as he speculated that Kris Statlander could be back "very soon."

Kris was given a recovery time of six to eight months following her injury, meaning that we are now within the boundaries of when she could be back to full fitness. Will she be back in AEW soon? Only time will tell!

Kris Statlander was mentioned this past week on AEW Dynamite

One of the reasons why Kris Statlander's name is on everyone's lips again is because Ruby Soho mentioned her in her promo on the most recent edition of AEW Dynamite.

Soho used her win over Kris in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament as an example of fans not caring about her. The former WWE Superstar stated that she got booed out of the building when she defeated Statlander.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



Ruby Soho says Toni Storm and Saraya were outcasted from day one.



Ruby was disrespected by fans cheering her everytime she lost, including booing her when she beat Kris Statlander.



Given the fact that Kris is a "homegrown" talent, her name being mentioned by Soho could lead to her being brought into the ongoing story in the women's division between the "originals" and the "outsiders." However, some believe that she will be gunning for Jade Cargill's TBS Championship.

Do you think Kris Statlander will return to All Elite Wrestling soon? Let us know in the comments section down below!

