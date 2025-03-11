Another AEW exit coming soon? Current star reportedly planning retirement

An AEW star could soon hang up his boots, according to a recent report. This is a shocking revelation if true, and something that the fans will hope won't come to pass.

Ad

Eddie Kingston, who is one of the most popular stars in AEW, has not been seen in the ring ever since he tore his ACL and meniscus before the Double or Nothing show last year. Since then, he has been continuing his rehab.

However, Sportskeeda’s Dr. Chris Featherstone has now reported that Kingston is contemplating retirement. Taking to X/Twitter, he wrote:

“Sources close to the situation have informed me that Eddie Kingston is "thinking of retiring" from professional wrestling due to the belief that "pro wrestling has passed him and he doesn't understand the current landscape anymore." It is important to note, per sources, that Kingston is not frustrated with AEW, but this more of him evaluating his current status in the business as a whole and feeling as if his days as a pro wrestler has passed him by.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

That is a big claim, and it will be interesting to see if it comes to pass. Eddie Kingston is one of All Elite Wrestling's biggest stars, and it would be a massive blow for Tony Khan to lose him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback