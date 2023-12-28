Another big name is leaving AEW - Reports 

If recent reports are anything to go, another big name is set to depart AEW imminently. The said person is former WWE star Shawn Spears.

Formerly known as Tye Dillinger during his time in the Stamford-based promotion, Spears has been with All Elite Wrestling since its inception. Despite never becoming a major main event star, he remained a widely respected and beloved name. Spears was most popular for his time in MJF-led stable The Pinnacle. However, he has rarely featured on AEW's programming in recent months.

Now, Fightful Select reports that Shawn Spears and Tony Khan's promotion has come to terms with his exit from the company. The departure is noted to be amicable, and it was added that the veteran performer would become a free agent starting January 1st, 2024. Considering just how talented a performer Shawn Spears is, it's safe to say he could become an in-demand talent on the indie circuit.

For those unaware, last month, it was reported that QT Marshall was also on his way out of All Elite Wrestling. The 38-year-old will also become a free agent on Jan 1st.

What do you make of Shawn Spears' exit from Tony Khan's promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.