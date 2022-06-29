Another Dark Order member's AEW contract reportedly expires, big update on future

Another member of the popular AEW stable The Dark Order, Alan Angels, has reportedly allowed his contract to expire.

Angels has been a part of the stable since 2020, where he was brought into the group by the late Brodie Lee as “Number 5.” He has also had standout matches in the promotion with the likes of Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson.

However, after a prolonged stretch of not being used in major storylines, Alan Angels' contract with All Elite Wrestling will reportedly not be renewed.

Many speculated about what was going on with Angels after his social media accounts went dark and he removed all mention of AEW from his Twitter account. His contract situation was then revealed by Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer.

However, Angels has not officially been let go by AEW, as his profile is still present on the company's roster page at the time of writing, with Alvarez stating that he might continue to perform for the promotion on a per-appearance deal.

What will happen in the next phase of Alan Angels' career? Only time will tell.

Alan Angels isn't the only AEW star to have their contract expire in 2022

This has been the first year in All Elite Wrestling's short history that fans have seen groups of performers leave the company, with many of them being stars who were with the company from its earliest stages in 2019.

Alongside Stu Grayson of the Dark Order, the likes of Marko Stunt, Joey Janela and Jack Evans have all parted ways with the company, starting new journeys in the wrestling world.

Both Janela and Stunt have featured for GCW as well as Evans, who also challenged for the Impact Wrestling X-Division Championship at their "Slammiversary" show which celebrated 20 years of the company's existence.

More stars are expected to depart when their contracts expire, however, no names have been made public yet. Sportskeeda Wrestling will be on top of any and all breaking news regarding the departures of your favorite All Elite Wrestling stars.

