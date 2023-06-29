Create

Another ex-WWE name quietly leaves AEW after nearly 4 years - Reports

By Aalekh
Modified Jun 29, 2023 15:26 IST
Former WWE personnel quits All Elite Wrestling after nearly 4 years!
All Elite Wrestling and WWE are rival pro wrestling promotions

AEW has seemingly suffered a significant blow as Tim Walbert, the former Director of WWE programming, has reportedly parted ways with the promotion.

The veteran is well-known for directing WWE weekly shows and blockbuster events such as WrestleMania 23. Leaving the global juggernaut in 2007, Walbert served as the Game Director for the Baltimore Orioles Broadcast for nearly 11 years.

He joined AEW right after its inception in 2019, directing the promotion's flagship shows, Dynamite, Rampage, and major pay-per-views. He also supervised web programs and cinematic content for the Jacksonville-based company.

In a surprising turn of events, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com has reported that Walbert left All Elite Wrestling recently.

"Tim Walbert, who had been with AEW from its inception as a director of PPVs, Rampage, and Dynamite, exited the company at some point over the last week or so. He had previously worked as a Director for WWE and The Baltimore Orioles. Walbert's LinkedIn Profile now notes he was with AEW through June of this year. There is no word on why he's exited or what his next move may be. I would assume Michael Mansury directed last night's Dynamite episode." (H/T: PWInsider)
Now y’all interested in multi camera TV directing?! Tim Walbert is a Master at directing wrestling (and @Orioles baseball)! I’ve totally stolen from him over the decades. #AEW #primetimelive youtu.be/Hjwp1v0AZHs

Walbert's LinkedIn profile also indicates that he has left AEW after three years and nine months with the company.

There has been no official word from Tony Khan on the matter. It's safe to assume that losing Walbert's services may impact the AEW head honcho's creative outlook going forward.

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...