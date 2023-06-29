Another ex-WWE name quietly leaves AEW after nearly 4 years - Reports

AEW has seemingly suffered a significant blow as Tim Walbert, the former Director of WWE programming, has reportedly parted ways with the promotion.

The veteran is well-known for directing WWE weekly shows and blockbuster events such as WrestleMania 23. Leaving the global juggernaut in 2007, Walbert served as the Game Director for the Baltimore Orioles Broadcast for nearly 11 years.

He joined AEW right after its inception in 2019, directing the promotion's flagship shows, Dynamite, Rampage, and major pay-per-views. He also supervised web programs and cinematic content for the Jacksonville-based company.

In a surprising turn of events, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com has reported that Walbert left All Elite Wrestling recently.

"Tim Walbert, who had been with AEW from its inception as a director of PPVs, Rampage, and Dynamite, exited the company at some point over the last week or so. He had previously worked as a Director for WWE and The Baltimore Orioles. Walbert's LinkedIn Profile now notes he was with AEW through June of this year. There is no word on why he's exited or what his next move may be. I would assume Michael Mansury directed last night's Dynamite episode." (H/T: PWInsider)

Walbert's LinkedIn profile also indicates that he has left AEW after three years and nine months with the company.

There has been no official word from Tony Khan on the matter. It's safe to assume that losing Walbert's services may impact the AEW head honcho's creative outlook going forward.

