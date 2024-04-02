Another former WWE star released by AEW - Reports

According to the latest reports, AEW star Anthony Henry just got released from the company. The 40-year-old star wrestled on NXT in May 2021 as Asher Hale. WWE released him in August of the same year.

Anthony debuted in All Elite Wrestling in 2021, losing to Eddie Kingston on an episode of Dark. He worked alongside JD Drake on the tag team WorkHorsemen. He wrestled plenty of matches for the company in 2022, mostly in its Dark series. However, he received some mainstream spotlight when the star wrestled on the Collision and Rampage shows the following year. In addition to the Jacksonville-based promotion, he wrestled in ROH, too.

His AEW release was reported by Fightful earlier.

However, things took a dark turn when he broke his jaw during a match with Bryan Keith at an independent promotion DPW National Title in March this year. Due to injury, the star hasn't been active since last month. His last appearance was on Rampage, where he lost to Penta El Zero Miedo.

As of now, no news has been reported about his tag team partner, JD Drake.

