Backstage update on AEW star Lance Archer possibly suffering from a major head injury - reports

Wrestling Inc. reported that Lance Archer was present backstage at Full Gear. The show was packed with stardom and athleticism excluding the appearance by the “Murderhawk Monster”. He was reported to be going through the rehab phase.

Archer was last seen on AEW Dynamite against Eddie Kingston in the first round of the World Title Eliminator Tournament. In the match, Lance Archer attempted a moonsault and landed on his head.

He was immediately attended to by ring-side physician Dr. Samson. After a brief check out, he returned to the ring, just to be rolled up for a pin. He possibly suffered a concussion in the match.

His absence from the Full Gear pay-per-view points towards this possibility. After the injury, Archer tweeted a heartfelt message to the fans:

The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer @LanceHoyt Listen. We choose to do this and take our health n lives in our hands every night. I’ve done that move hundreds of times over my career. Just under rotated. Coulda been MUCH worse. Thank you to ALL at @AEW for taking AMAZING care of me and protecting me. I’ll BE BACK! Listen. We choose to do this and take our health n lives in our hands every night. I’ve done that move hundreds of times over my career. Just under rotated. Coulda been MUCH worse. Thank you to ALL at @AEW for taking AMAZING care of me and protecting me. I’ll BE BACK!

Fans are also wishing for a full recovery of the “Murderhawk Monster”.

What’s next for Lance Archer?

Archer debuted AEW pairing with Jake "The Snake" Roberts. Despite the initial promise shown, he never won any AEW gold. Cody Rhodes became the inaugural TNT Champion by pinning him cleanly. He did win the IWGP US Title. He beat Jon Moxley in a bloody Texas Deathmatch, only to eventualy drop the belt to Hiroshi Tanahashi. Tanahashi became the first Japanese wrestler to hold the title.

Lance Archer has been working as a wrestler for twenty years. He has all the gifts of experience, looks, and athleticism. Unfortunately, his pairing with Jake Roberts has been dropped. His casting seems inconsistent at times. He often hung between the clarity of Heel and Babyface.

Archer is now forty-four. Perhaps, he's in the final phase of his career. He is a deserving candidate for the title run. He won the Casino Battle Royale to lose against Jon Moxley for the world title. He also unsuccessfully challenged Miro for the TNT title.

It’s time for the “Murderhawk” to wear gold around his waist.

What do you think of Lance Archer's time spent with All Elite Wrestling? Should he get a push before it's too late? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

