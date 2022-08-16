Recent AEW signee was reportedly expected to join WWE full-time prior to debut in Tony Khan's promotion

New AEW star Ari Daivari was reportedly expected to join WWE full-time prior to his release.

Fightful Select reported an update on the cuts being made to the WWE production team, during which it was said that Ari Daivari was deep in his training process as a producer, even producing Main Event on his own before abruptly being released.

Daivari was even expected to sign with the promotion full-time. But evidently those plans never came to fruition as he now represents both of Tony Khan's promotions.

The report concludes by saying that WWE had doubled up on producer assignments as opposed to the model that saw producers receive one assignment per show. Several segments that had two producers are now worked solo, with Daivari's departure partially cited.

The former 205 Live star made his AEW debut in November prior to his return in March earlier this year. One month later, he made his foray into production with WWE. He lasted just three months as a producer, but has since returned to All Elite Wrestling as of June.

Ari Daivari has been joined by another released WWE star in AEW

Daivari has been a prominent feature in All Elite Wrestling lately, having brought together Slim J and released WWE star Parker Boudreaux to form the Trustbusters. Last week on Rampage, Daivari and Boudreaux featured against Orange Cassidy and Sonny Kiss respectively.

Boudreaux secured the win against Kiss since Daivari couldn't put Cassidy away. After the match, he gained some consolation when Sonny Kiss turned heel to join his stable.

The Trustbusters, while teaming together, have remained undefeated in their appearances on AEW Dark and ROH Death Before Dishonor. Parker Boudreaux appears to be benefitting from Daivari's mentorship as he is undefeated in singles action since his arrival in the company.

