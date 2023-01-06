Backstage atmosphere to The Elite's future on AEW disclosed - Reports

The Elite are currently preparing for the conclusion of their best-of-seven series with Death Triangle for the AEW Trios Championships, but there seems to be an issue backstage about how the match should play out.

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks made their grand return to AEW at the Full Gear pay-per-view, where they unsuccessfully challenged PAC and The Lucha Brothers for the Trios Titles.

Since then, the six men have been at each other's throats with the intention of proving that they are the superior team. The current champions started the series off strong, but let a 3-1 lead slip at the end of 2022, leading to the upcoming Escalara de la Muerte match on the January 11th edition of Dynamite.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager The Elite vs Death Triangle: Match #6 Falls Count Anywhere HIGHLIGHT REEL. Enjoy.



The Elite vs Death Triangle: Match #6 Falls Count Anywhere HIGHLIGHT REEL. Enjoy.

Watching this level of pro wrestling on free television on a weekly basis. We are truly living in a glorious era.

But who will walk out of Los Angeles, California as the AEW Trios Champions? At the time of writing, it doesn't even seem like people backstage in All Elite Wrestling know either, as Dave Meltzer commented on the situation between The Elite and Death Triangle on Wrestling Observer Radio.

"There are differences of opinion over who should win match seven. You really want really big stars to have those belts, a championship that's being established without really big stars, there's a million belts, it's gonna mean nothing, especially with the six-man which has been a struggle. I saw it in Dallas [WCCW] and I saw it in WCW and I've seen it in Mexico. But most people who watch American wrestling fans have not seen it, and Dallas was decades ago and when Crockett had them it was The Road Warriors and Dusty Rhodes and big, big stars and that's why it meant something." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Meltzer even went as far as to speculate that Tony Khan himself wants The Elite to win as he doesn't know whether Death Triangle are seen as big enough stars.

“It could go either way. I think Tony wants The Young Bucks to win but I don't know that 100%." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

The Elite has already claimed one piece of gold in 2023

Whether or not The Elite leaves the KIA Forum as the AEW Trios Champions, one of the members of the group will still have gold around their waist.

At the recent NJPW Wrestle Kingdom event, Kenny Omega made his return to the company where he became a superstar to take the IWGP United States Championship from Will Ospreay.

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow The only people that can top Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay for 2023 MOTY are Kenny Omega & Will Ospreay - Wrestle Kingdom 17 (01.04.2023) The only people that can top Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay for 2023 MOTY are Kenny Omega & Will Ospreay - Wrestle Kingdom 17 (01.04.2023)https://t.co/fz5AzoEVIG

It's the first time in five years that Omega has held the title, with the former AEW World Champion being the inaugural champion, winning the belt in 2017. He would later be defeated in January 2018 by Jay White.

Did you enjoy Kenny Omega vs Will Ospreay? Let us know in the comments section down below!

