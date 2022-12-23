Backstage details on 54-year-old legend's AEW contract amid rumors of WWE move under Triple H's regime – Reports

Triple H has already brought back an abundance of released talent in 2022, and it looks as if he will continue to add to his roster in 2023 as he has acquired the services of the now former AEW star.

The star in question is none other than a founding member of the Blackpool Combat Club and former WWE Intercontinental Champion William Regal, who has already wrapped up his time in AEW.

The Englishman had requested his release from All Elite Wrestling as he wanted to spend more time with his family, especially his son, NXT star Charlie Dempsey.

But how did the release happen? Dave Meltzer wrote in the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there was an opt-out clause in Regal's contract.

“Just to clarify the William Regal leaving stuff is that WWE sources were correct that Regal did have an opt-out on 2/24 but Tony Khan had an opt-out on 12/22. So the contract did end before Regal could leave it without Khan’s permission, but Regal could have gotten out of it just two months later.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

It has also been reported that upon his return to WWE, Regal will be given a vice-president role of some sort. However, at the time of writing, nothing has been officially announced.

William Regal leaves behind a strong legacy in AEW

Sometimes, it's more about the quality of someone's run than the overall length of it that matters. That sentiment can be used to describe William Regal's AEW run, who may not have been in the company for very long, but made a huge impact along the way.

Regal debuted at the 2022 Revolution pay-per-view, breaking up a fight between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. In the process, they formed the Blackpool Combat Club, a group that has gone on to be one of the most dominant groups in All Elite Wrestling.

The Englishman was also a regular at the commentary desk during matches featuring BCC members. The highlight of his run on commentary was his "will they/won't they" relationship with Excalibur, who was complimented in a variety of ways by the WWE Legend.

