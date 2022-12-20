Backstage details emerge on former AEW World Champion's contract status with Tony Khan's promotion - Reports

New reports have emerged on the supposed contract expiry of AEW stars Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

Omega and the Bucks founded AEW alongside Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan in 2019. They have since held trios gold together, with the Bucks also holding the tag titles twice on their own – Omega doing so with Hangman Page on one occasion as well as later holding the world title. The trio are attempting their second capture of the trios titles in a Best of Seven series against current champions Death Triangle.

Dave Meltzer noted in the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that Omega's contract with the promotion is set to expire in January. He is currently advertised for AEW events until March 2023, which Meltzer speculated could be additional contract time via injury.

Young Bucks® @youngbucks twitter.com/CodyRhodes/sta… Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes @RobertW28144490 @MattJacksonOOC @youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX I didn’t leave because of the Bucks/Kenny. I’m forever bonded to those men over what we created and I remain very proud of it, and I didn’t leave because of/or have issues with Punk. We got along. Not money, not booking, just a personal issue and my wanting to go for the big one. @RobertW28144490 @MattJacksonOOC @youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX I didn’t leave because of the Bucks/Kenny. I’m forever bonded to those men over what we created and I remain very proud of it, and I didn’t leave because of/or have issues with Punk. We got along. Not money, not booking, just a personal issue and my wanting to go for the big one. twitter.com/CodyRhodes/sta… https://t.co/YHprGPKapF

The Young Bucks' deals are set to run until 2024, so it was further suggested that The Cleaner would likely wait for his stablemates so they can decide their futures together. It was added that Meltzer's "gut" told him The Elite would handle their business in that way.

If The Elite lose their next match, they will lose the series for the AEW Trios Tag Team Championships

Despite technically losing the trios titles in the first place, The Elite are on the verge of losing the Best of Seven Series and thus their shot at the titles. Death Triangle won the vacated titles after All Out's events saw the belts stripped from Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

Their first clash for the belts came at Full Gear, and despite being The Elite's return to action, the trio suffered a surprising loss. They went 2-0 down in the series when they lost the next contest before pulling the series back to 2-1 the week after.

At AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming, they sustained yet another loss to make the series 3-1. With the scoreline set the way it is, Death Triangle can wrap up the series by winning the next bout. They will have a harder time of it, though, as it has been confirmed that the final three bouts of the series will be gimmick matches.

First up is a No Disqualification contest. Then, if need be, match six and seven will be Falls Count Anywhere and Ladder stipulations respectively.

