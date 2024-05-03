Backstage details on Ethan Page's AEW exit - Reports

Ethan Page is no longer with AEW. The news has come as a shock to wrestling fans around the world as he was expected to be one of the shining lights out of the new stars making their way.

It all started after he was removed from the AEW and Ring of Honor roster page, and now Fightful Select has come out with more backstage details regarding his unexpected exit. The report stated that while he was a regular with Ring of Honor, he had increased his number of independent bookings.

Interestingly, he also began promoting Alpha-1 Wrestling again. Several sources told Fightful that Ethan Page was looking to leave the company as early as February. He was also scheduled to take on Kyle Fletcher for the Ring of Honor TV title but couldn't because he encountered some visa issues.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up now that he has left AEW and Ring of Honor. A move to WWE could be on the cards for the talented Canadian wrestler.

Ethan Page reveals how he felt meeting The Miz

Ethan Page was a known name on the independent scene before making it big in AEW. During his younger days, he met WWE star The Miz, and that, according to him, blew his mind.

Page was speaking to the Bragman Breakdown when he said:

"I did extra work, very young, I think I was 22, or 23 years old. Still only doing independents. This was pre-IMPACT, pre-EVOLVE even. I was there for extra work, and I was waiting to sign in, you have to fill out these waivers. As I'm waiting, The Miz walks down the hallway. I had greeted maybe a couple of wrestlers at this point. First time I'd ever been backstage, so I was blown away at the whole larger-than-life atmosphere of it. I'd only seen what was on-screen, so my mind was blown. I see The Miz walk by."

If the 34-year-old makes his way to WWE, he could end up working with the wrestler who had a great effect on him.

