Backstage details on former AEW champion being written off TV reportedly revealed

A report has emerged regarding a certain top AEW star's hiatus from the company. This revealed how everything that has happened to him over the past few weeks was to set up his being written off-screen.

It was reported a few days ago that Darby Allin would be out of action for a few months. He will once more be pursuing his goal of scaling Mount Everest. The star planned on doing this last year, but due to unexpected injuries he sustained, he had to postpone the trip.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was reported that Darby Allin going on a hiatus was something AEW had been planning for some time now. This meant that his entire storyline with The Death Riders was strategically done in this manner, as they had to write him off and give heat to the faction.

As of this writing, it is unclear when Allin could make his return, but should things go well, this could be right before All In: Texas in July.

What is Darby Allin's on-screen status in AEW?

Darby Allin was last seen on AEW TV during the final episode of Rampage as cameras caught The Death Riders brutally assaulting him backstage. The group trapped his head on a steel chair before stomping on it. They then pushed him down a flight of stairs and left him on his lonesome.

At the Collision after Worlds End, Cope (FKA Adam Copeland) spoke about the situation and revealed that it was unclear when Allin was expected to be back with the company. This attack on his friend by The Death Riders is the Rated-R Superstar's personal reason to be targeting them.

Seeing as Darby Allin is set to be off-screen for a while, it remains to be seen how this storyline featuring The Death Riders will go. Allin may be the hero who could make a comeback to save the company, but it is still unclear how they will fare in his absence.

