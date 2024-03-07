Backstage details on Kazuchika Okada's surprising AEW heel turn and whose idea it was - Reports

AEW pulled off a swerve on the Dynamite after Revolution by unveiling Kazuchika Okada as a heel and the new member of The Elite. Surprisingly, it has been revealed that the plan for Okada to turn heel was known for months, and the idea came from Tony Khan.

After it became evident that Kazuchika Okada would end his long stint in NJPW to leave for the USA, fans began speculation about his next move.

Despite WWE allegedly competing for his signature, AEW expectedly signed the Japanese star and unveiled him to the All Elite fanbase on the latest Dynamite episode.

The Rainmaker came out and, instead of helping Eddie Kingston, joined hands with The Young Bucks to create a new faction.

As revealed by Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio, the segment between Kazuchika Okada and The Young Bucks had been in the works for several months:

"That one, The Young Bucks segment with Okada, has been known for, not by me, but it has been known by the Young Bucks and Okada and Tony Khan for literally months. It was Tony Khan's idea to do this a long time ago," reported Dave Meltzer. [From 19:19 onwards]

Dave Meltzer talks about what he thinks is the reason for AEW's underwhelming attendance

While AEW continues to present successful shows such as Revolution, they have been struggling with attendance problems for TV tapings.

Dave Meltzer opined that AEW's attendance was suffering due to the lack of advertising for matches and segments.

Meltzer cited The Young Bucks and Okada's angle as an example and explained how the promotion, without outrightly spoiling the former NJPW star's appearance, could have hyped up a "big surprise" from the EVPs.

"Like, the show after Revolution, they could have advertised a big surprise from The Young Bucks. They could have announced it weeks ahead to go with the show. They announced it on the day of the show. Yeah, so that's one of the reasons why attendance is not (great); because they don't announce anything." [From 19:44 onwards]

With Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada already All Elite and Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) reportedly next in line, AEW is experiencing one of its greatest-ever spells, and we're only in March of 2024.

