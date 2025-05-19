Backstage details on major Hurt Syndicate segment on AEW Dynamite - Reports

A new report has provided some backstage details about a spot during The Hurt Syndicate's segment on AEW Dynamite: Beach Break 2025. An unusual acknowledgment was made on live TV last week.

Ad

On AEW Dynamite: Beach Break, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin squashed Top Flight in a World Tag Team Title eliminator match. After their win, the group was interrupted by CRU and the Sons of Texas. MVP later announced a number one contenders match between the two teams.

Interestingly, MVP acknowledged a commercial break on live TV and asked the fans watching at home to stay tuned for the segment between MJF and The Hurt Syndicate. While many felt MVP went off script by acknowledging the commercial break, the latest report from Fightful Select suggests otherwise.

Ad

Trending

It was reported that MVP mentioning the commercial break during his promo on AEW Dynamite: Beach Break was planned.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Speaking of the segment, Maxwell Jacob Friedman showed up and confronted the Syndicate, as he was awaiting Bobby Lashley's answer. While MVP and Shelton Benjamin gave their thumbs up as always, The All Mighty also finally approved the idea of The Wolf of Wrestling's inclusion in the faction.

MJF is set for another major segment with The Hurt Syndicate

Last Wednesday on AEW Dynamite: Beach Break, MJF was finally accepted into The Hurt Syndicate by all the members. However, Friedman has yet to officially become a member of the stable.

Ad

After Bobby Lashley gave his thumbs-up last week, MVP announced that MJF would sign a contract with the Syndicate on Wednesday's Dynamite.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The storyline between MJF and the Syndicate has managed to captivate fans for weeks. It will be interesting to see what transpires between them this week on Dynamite.

What are your thoughts on MJF joining forces with Benjamin, MVP, and Lashley? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More