Backstage details on how Scotty 2 Hotty's AEW debut came to be - Reports

WWE legend Scotty 2 Hotty made his AEW debut just before the "New Year's Smash" edition of Dynamite, and some new details have emerged on how it came to be.

Going by the name Scott Taylor, the former WWE Superstar teamed up with the AEW World Trios Champions Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed to take on the team of The Gunns, Matt Menard, and Jake Hager.

Scott has been working as a coach in AEW for quite a while at the time of writing, being brought in after he left WWE in November 2021 after working as a trainer in their Performance Center since 2016.

Fightful Select (subscription required) has reported some new details regarding Scott's AEW debut, revealing that he has been considered for matches on a number of occasions in recent months. Scott has been open to wrestling in AEW alongside his duties as a coach.

Scotty 2 Hotty has managed to maintain his in-ring shape thanks to his work on the independent scene over the past two years, working for companies like GCW, OVW, and OTT.

Scotty 2 Hotty even had his old WWE music!

One thing that shocked people when Scotty 2 Hotty walked out on stage last night was that he had his trademark 'Too Cool' music from his time in WWE.

Fightful Select did some digging on this as well, and found out that Scott's music was actually part of the music library AEW licensed in 2022 to gain Jeff Hardy's original music for his debut.

The library also contains the original entrance music for former WWE Hardcore Champions Hardcore and Crash Holly. However, outside of the tracks listed, it's unclear what else is in the library AEW has licensed.

