  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Rusev WWE
  • Backstage details on whether Rusev and ex-WWE champion left AEW on bad terms - Reports

Backstage details on whether Rusev and ex-WWE champion left AEW on bad terms - Reports

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Oct 14, 2025 11:34 GMT
WWE AEW
Details on Rusev and antoher star's AEW exit (Source-WWE.com and allelitewrestling.com)

The latest report provided the details regarding the AEW departure of Rusev (fka Miro) and another current WWE star. The report also revealed whether both stars left Tony Khan's promotion on bad terms.

Ad

Both Rusev and the ex-WWE NXT Champion, Aleister Black (fka Malakai Black) departed All Elite Wrestling in February earlier this year. The two went on to make their return to the Stamford-based promotion later as well. Many fans were also wondering whether both of them left Tony Khan's promotion on good or bad terms.

Speaking on the weekly Q&A podcast, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com provided some details regarding the AEW exit of the erstwhile Miro and Aleister Black earlier this year. Sapp noted that he hasn't heard any wrestler burning the bridge with Tony Khan's promotion, and if they have, it would be only one or two people.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Sapp also clarified that Rusev and Aleister Black weren't the ones to leave AEW on bad terms and burn the bridge, despite some ups and downs, but he wouldn't count on their return. Sean Ross Sapp also gave an example about the wrestlers in the 1990s, such as Jeff Jarrett, Dustin Rhodes, Kevin Nash, and more, who switched between the companies without burning any bridges.

Rusev on why he left AEW and returned to WWE

After over four years in AEW, Rusev returned to the WWE earlier this year. In an interview with Denise Salcedo, Rusev claimed that he experimented in All Elite Wrestling with what he had learned, and after that, he was the best there. So it was time to come back to the Stamford-based promotion:

Ad
"What I’ve been taught by John Cena, by the Big Show, by all these great, amazing superstars that I fought in WWE, I had to put to the test when I was in AEW. I had to use everything I’ve learned. After I did that, after I experimented, after I saw that I’m the best one there, I thought it was time to come back, no doubt," Rusev said.

Only time will tell what Triple H has in store for Rusev going forward.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Gaurav Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications