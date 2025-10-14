Backstage details on whether Rusev and ex-WWE champion left AEW on bad terms - Reports

The latest report provided the details regarding the AEW departure of Rusev (fka Miro) and another current WWE star. The report also revealed whether both stars left Tony Khan's promotion on bad terms.Both Rusev and the ex-WWE NXT Champion, Aleister Black (fka Malakai Black) departed All Elite Wrestling in February earlier this year. The two went on to make their return to the Stamford-based promotion later as well. Many fans were also wondering whether both of them left Tony Khan's promotion on good or bad terms.Speaking on the weekly Q&amp;A podcast, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com provided some details regarding the AEW exit of the erstwhile Miro and Aleister Black earlier this year. Sapp noted that he hasn't heard any wrestler burning the bridge with Tony Khan's promotion, and if they have, it would be only one or two people.Sapp also clarified that Rusev and Aleister Black weren't the ones to leave AEW on bad terms and burn the bridge, despite some ups and downs, but he wouldn't count on their return. Sean Ross Sapp also gave an example about the wrestlers in the 1990s, such as Jeff Jarrett, Dustin Rhodes, Kevin Nash, and more, who switched between the companies without burning any bridges.Rusev on why he left AEW and returned to WWEAfter over four years in AEW, Rusev returned to the WWE earlier this year. In an interview with Denise Salcedo, Rusev claimed that he experimented in All Elite Wrestling with what he had learned, and after that, he was the best there. So it was time to come back to the Stamford-based promotion:&quot;What I’ve been taught by John Cena, by the Big Show, by all these great, amazing superstars that I fought in WWE, I had to put to the test when I was in AEW. I had to use everything I’ve learned. After I did that, after I experimented, after I saw that I’m the best one there, I thought it was time to come back, no doubt,&quot; Rusev said.Only time will tell what Triple H has in store for Rusev going forward.