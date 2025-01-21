Backstage insight on Britt Baker's AEW status amid controversy - Reports

The name of former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker is on the lips of all wrestling fans right now after various reports surfaced about her status with All Elite Wrestling. The fans were worried to know that.

Earlier, a report stated that Baker was the subject of immense frustration for Tony Khan and co. Wade Keller of PW Torch reported that the All Elite President was fed up with the former AEW Women’s Champion. It was also noted that he was going to use the TV time to push other stars.

However, cold water has been poured on those reports by Bryan Alvarez. The veteran wrestling journalist took to X/Twitter to write to his subscribers, saying:

“From talking to multiple people within AEW, the Britt Baker stories all over the Internet today appear to be blown way out of proportion. She’s not being used and there don’t appear to be any imminent plans, but there’s nothing to her being finished with the company.”

Teddy Long thinks Britt Baker is good enough for WWE

Britt Baker seems to be going through a lot, which has been made evident as she has not appeared in AEW. However, WWE Hall of Famer and former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long said she was good enough for WWE.

While speaking on Sportskeeda’s The Wrestling Time Machine, he said:

“Yes, I would. I have had the opportunity to see her, and she is a beautiful woman and she does a fantastic job in the ring. Yes, I think she would be a great asset for WWE.”

Long has seen a host of stars during his long and illustrious career, and if he says Baker is good enough for WWE, then Tony Khan and co. are missing something. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for her as the AEW Grand Slam is nearing.

