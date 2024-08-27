Backstage news on absent AEW star Keith Lee's status after All In - Reports

AEW star Keith Lee has been absent from television for a notable amount of time. Recent reports have shed some light on the Limitless One's absence.

Keith Lee last competed against Brian Cage on the December 23, episode of AEW Collision. Lee revealed shortly after that he had undergone two surgeries which was the reason behind being pulled from his match against Swerve Strickland from last year's Worlds End PPV.

Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp, revealed in a recent Q&A session that the company had some plans for Keith Lee however, his health might be the reason behind his absence.

“He is sidelined. I heard some ideas mentioned for him but I don’t know that he’s healthy. I have not got an update on that yet.” [h/t:RingsideNews]

Dijak believes a match with AEW star Keith Lee in the future will make money

Dijak and Keith Lee put on some of the best matches in NXT's Black and Gold Era a couple of years ago. However, their unfortunate main roster runs stopped them from continuing their momentum. Keith Lee signed with AEW after his WWE release and Dijak, who recently departed from the Stamford-based promotion hopes to wrestle the former NXT Champion soon.

On the Wrestling with Things podcast, Dijak opened up about which star he's interested in working with. He claimed that the money match is between himself and Keith Lee which can be built around an entire PPV.

"The only people I'm disinterested in working with are the people who are phoning it in right because I've had plenty of those matches before. [...] I think the money match is obviously myself and Keith Lee, we have a very storied history, I think the fans are going to clamor for that. I think that's the kind of match that you can build an entire pay-per-view around if you really want to," he said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Dijak is currently a free agent after departing from WWE. It will be interesting to see if he heads to AEW and reignites his rivalry with Keith Lee.

