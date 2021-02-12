Backstage news on Cody's real injury, the spot that got him hurt, and impact on in-ring future

AEW announced following the latest AEW Dynamite episode that Cody Rhodes had suffered an injury during his tag team match on the show.

Dave Meltzer has now revealed more details on Cody Rhodes' injury in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Cody has reportedly suffered a partially torn rotator cuff, and the injury is real.

Cody's left trapezoid also incurred some damage during the match taped on February 10th and aired six days later. Cody got injured during a spot with Cezar Bononi.

Bononi delivered a pump handle slam to Cody, and the American Nightmare landed awkwardly on his left shoulder. Cody 'winced in pain' and began selling the injury immediately after the impact. Meltzer noted that Cody selling the injury was the story of the match.

Multiple people with close knowledge of the situation told the Wrestling Observer that the spot mentioned above caused Cody's injury.

AEW also showed a replay of the spot during the broadcast, with both Cezar Bononi and Peter Avalon beginning work on the injured left shoulder after the recap. The injury was used to build heat during the match.

Update on Cody's in-ring status following the injury

Cody revealed that he would be undergoing rehabilitation with Bryce Remsburg and Doc Sampson, and the injury would not affect his work. The belief is that Cody will be fit to compete in the tag team match scheduled for the AEW Dynamite episode on March 3rd. Cody will team up with Red Velvet to face Shaquille O'Neal and Jade Cargill.

"Going to rehab with Bryce (Remsberg) and Doc Sampson at TV (next tapings on 2/17 and 2/18). It should have zero effect on my work 3/3 and onwards. Right now, the expectation is he will be back for the 3/3 match with Shaquille O'Neal & Jade Cargill.

In addition to the match, Cody is also slated to be a part of the virtual Valentine's Day Party on AEW Heels.

The positive takeaway is that Cody will not miss any in-ring time, which was also reported on the latest Wrestling Observer Live.