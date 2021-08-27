Backstage news on Darby Allin's segment on AEW Dynamite - Reports

Darby Allin was on the receiving end of a beatdown from Daniel Garcia at the end of his six-man tag team match on AEW Dynamite against the Wingmen. However, according to the latest reports, AEW's original plan had 2point0 join the up-and-coming Garcia in attacking the former TNT Champion.

Jon Moxley, Darby Allin and Eddie Kingston faced Cezar Bononi, Ryan Nemeth and JD Drake in a trios match which ended with Darby Allin getting the pinfall after a Coffin Drop on Drake. Mox, Kingston and Sting were tending to business at ringside when Daniel Garcia proceeded to attack Allin.

2point0 were scheduled to play a key role in the segment, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio. The reason for their absence was Matt Lee's wife giving birth to their son.

Meet baby Jack. He decided to join us Sunday afternoon, capping off the wildest week of my life. pic.twitter.com/L4XCI2Fnll — Matt 2point0 (@MattTheShow) August 24, 2021

Darby Allin has a couple of victories over Daniel Garcia. The first came at AEW Homecoming in a six-man tag team match and the second one was on the August 11th edition of Dynamite in a singles clash. With this attack, it's likely the feud will continue.

Darby Allin will face CM Punk at AEW All Out 2021

Darby Allin will have the monumental task of being the first opponent for CM Punk following the Straight Edge Superstar's return to professional wrestling after seven years.

CM Punk showed up at AEW Rampage: The First Dance and wasted no time in calling out Allin. The former TNT Champion laid out the challenge for Punk in July by calling out the "best in the world" to prove himself in AEW.

Darby Allin is the perfect opponent for Punk's first match as the former's style will mesh well with the latter's offense. Both men are capable of delivering an instant classic at All Out and Sting's presence at ringside will play a big part in the proceedings.

What's your take on Darby Allin being CM Punk's first opponent in AEW? Sound off your thoughts in the comments section.

Follow these simple steps and win a big gold belt. Just click here and feel like a world champion!

Edited by Alan John