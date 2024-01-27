Backstage news on Sting's health heading into retirement match - Reports

Sting is set to have his retirement match at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view in March 2024. The Icon had been in the industry for decades, and keeping up with wrestling even at the age of 64 has taken a toll on his body. Recently, a backstage report on the WCW legend's health heading into his final bout was released online.

The wrestling legend has truly given all his life to the sport. From WCW to WWE to TNA/IMPACT Wrestling, wherever he competed, he mesmerized everyone. Stinger gave fans some of the most amazing moments and epic rivalries to cherish for many years to come. Now, he looks forward to hanging up his wrestling boots, this time for good.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer gave an update to fans about The Stinger and his health ahead of his final match at Revolution pay-per-view on March 3, 2024.

"Sting has been hurting although he is fine to wrestle. He just does so much considering his age and at that age [almost 65], it is harder on the body to recover from a match." [H/T Wrestling Observer Newsletter]

Who will be Sting's final opponent?

As of now, there is no official news on who the 64-year-old wrestling legend will wrestle in his retirement at the AEW Revolution. However, the Jacksonville-based promotion did tease a potential tag team match against The Young Bucks with Darby Allin on his side.

It happened on the 2024 Homecoming edition of Dynamite, where The Young Bucks confronted The Icon, Darby Allin, and Ric Flair after the face-painted duo won their match against Powerhouse Hobbs and Konosuke Takeshita. Since then, fans have been wondering if the bout would be official.

In addition, according to the rumors in the wrestling community, there is another potential opponent for The Icon. Ric Flair, who Tony Khan bought as a surprise gift, could be the one to face him at Revolution. The Vigilante and Flair rivalry goes back to WCW and is one of the best feuds ever.

