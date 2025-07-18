Backstage reaction in AEW to Adam Cole's health crisis revealed; big name under the scanner - Reports

The name of Adam Cole is being discussed by wrestling fans thanks to his health issues, and there is now a backstage reaction to it. On top of that, a big name in AEW is under the scanner.

Cole had to relinquish his TNT Championship at All In: Texas. Dustin Rhodes later won the title in what was a great match. It was revealed later that Adam Cole was suffering from concussion issues and that he was also contemplating retirement.

Another report later came out saying that it was Kyle Fletcher’s lariat that injured Cole. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has now revealed that Kyle Fletcher hitting Adam with the lariat did not sit well with the AEW talent.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, SRS said:

“Fletcher giving Cole two bad shots to the head within a month of concussion related hiatus, raise many questions backstage. There have certainly been talent that have said, ‘Do you know what spot it happened on?’, and I said, ‘Yes, it was the lariat,’ and they said, ‘Yeah,’ and I think it was done as a message.” [H/T ITR Wrestling]

AEW roster still likes Kyle Fletcher despite Adam Cole incident

In the same episode, Sean Ross Sapp went on to further clarify that despite the mishap, the AEW locker room still has a positive view of Kyle Fletcher.

“People like Kyle Fletcher, they like him a lot, but sometimes they want that stuff out there where it’s like, even though he’s a nice guy, take care of your people a little bit better.”

Tony Khan will be hoping that such injuries don't happen again and that his wrestlers are more careful next time. He will also be praying that Adam Cole makes a swift recovery and comes back in great shape.

