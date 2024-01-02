Backstage reaction to MJF being officially removed from AEW roster page - Reports

The former AEW World Champion, MJF, has been officially removed from the Jacksonville-based company's roster page. There is a new report regarding how people backstage reacted to the shocking news.

It is fair to say that Maxwell Jacob Friedman is the top guy of AEW currently. He carried the Jacksonville-based promotion as a World Champion throughout 2023 before eventually losing it to Samoa Joe at the Worlds End Pay-Per-View in his hometown of Long Island, New York. Meanwhile, the "Bidding war of 2024" is in full force.

It was mentioned multiple times by MJF himself that his contract with the Jacksonville-based company would be up at the beginning of 2024. Recently, the former AEW World Champion was officially removed from the company's roster page as well to fuel the speculations. There is a new report on the backstage reaction to his removal.

According to PWInsider, although MJF has been removed from AEW's roster page, people in the Jacksonville-based company do not believe that he has actually left, and it is only a part of the "Bidding war" storyline that The Salt of the Earth has referenced multiple times in the past years.

It was also reported that MJF has been banged up due to injuries and being a focal point of all the stories in the previous years, so he might be on a hiatus in order to refresh himself. Further updates will be provided regarding the same.

MJF's next AEW feud to be against The Devil and his assailants? Looking at the possibility

Assuming MJF has already signed a contract extension with AEW and will return at some point, his next feud could be against the Devil, who revealed himself to be Adam Cole at the Worlds End Pay-Per-View.

MJF and Cole have been involved in a storyline for the past several months. After The Salt of the Earth lost his AEW World Championship at Worlds End Pay-Per-View, Cole and his henchmen unmasked themselves and attacked MJF as well.

Considering the story, the former AEW World Champion would eye revenge on the Devil and his assailants, who took everything away from him if and when he returned. Only time will tell when fans will see MJF back on TV.

