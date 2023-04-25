Backstage reaction in WWE and AEW to CM Punk's surprising visit before RAW disclosed - Reports

In a surprising turn of events, former AEW World Champion CM Punk appeared backstage at a recent WWE RAW taping in his hometown of Chicago. While fans are eagerly speculating about what this means for Punk's future, the reactions from talent in both promotions have been mixed.

According to a report from Fightful Select, several AEW talents were "in disbelief" when they heard CM Punk was backstage at RAW. This could indicate that Punk's unexpected visit to WWE could have implications for his future plans.

However, the report also notes that numerous wrestlers in WWE believe that CM Punk's appearance was a publicity stunt for a return to AEW soon.

Given the rumors that Punk is headed back to the Jacksonville-based promotion to launch a Saturday evening show, this theory seems plausible.

Despite the mixed reactions, it seems that Punk was well-received by some members of the WWE locker room. Reports suggest he met with several WWE talents, including a brief interaction with Triple H.

However, it was Vince McMahon's call to leave the venue, which he reportedly did without any issues.

Punk's presence backstage at RAW has created a buzz in the wrestling world, and fans are eagerly awaiting news on what the future holds for the Straight Edge Superstar.

