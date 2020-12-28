Backstage report on Brodie Lee being in the ICU two months ago

The tragic news of the untimely passing of AEW star Brodie Lee, formerly known as Luke Harper in WWE, has shocked the wrestling fraternity to the core. Brodie Lee's wife Amanda revealed that he passed away due to a non-COVID-related lung issue. On the latest Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez revealed that he was told about Brodie Lee being in the ICU two months ago.

“About two months ago, I was told by somebody that Brodie was in the ICU and this was from somebody that had heard it from somebody else and neither of us could find anybody else who confirm this. I was concerned and for the last two months, me and this other person were basically asking each other if we had heard anything and neither had.”

Alvarez revealed that some people in AEW knew about his condition but many others did not as Brodie Lee's family did not want the word out.

“I know that within AEW there were some people that knew but there were a lot of people that did not know because his family did not want the word out so most people just were not told anything. I know that there were other people in AEW that had only heard the same thing that me and this other person had heard that at some point he had been in the ICU. The last thing that I heard was two months ago.”

Alvarez spoke about how AEW had the dark segment where Brodie Lee's eight-year-old son defeated AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. When he learned about Brodie Lee not being there for that dark segment, he felt something was wrong.

“Then a week and a half ago or whatever, I heard that his son had done the angle where he had beaten Kenny Omega. When I heard that, obviously my first thought was Brodie had to be there, he had to be there…then I asked and nobody who I asked answered if Brodie had been there or not. When nobody answered if he’d been there or not, I was thinking dude, I don’t think he was there. When I heard about the angle, I was like, I don’t think this is good.” (h/t WrestlingNews.co)

Brodie Lee's career in AEW

Brodie Lee made his surprising debut for All Elite Wrestling earlier this year on the March 18th episode of AEW Dynamite. Brodie Lee revealed himself as The Exalted One, the leader of The Dark Order faction.

During his time in AEW, Brodie Lee defeated Cody Rhodes to win the TNT Championship, a title which he held for 55 days before dropping it back to Rhodes on the October 7th episode of AEW Dynamite, which also turned out to be his final match.