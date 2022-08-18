Backstage report on Kenny Omega's condition following returning match on Dynamite

Concerns over Kenny Omega's health arose after his momentous return on last night's AEW Dynamite.

The cleaner has been absent from the Jacksonville-based Promotion since last year. His last match before yesterday was at Full Gear pay-per-view, where he lost the AEW World Championship title after being taken down by Hangman Adam Page.

On the latest edition of Dynamite, Omega returned to be revealed as the mystery partner of the Young Bucks. Although he looked slightly rusty, he managed to put up an impressive performance.

However, a few risky moves had fans concerned that Kenny Omega might suffer an injury again. Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed the scene backstage.

"I know a lot of people were asking if Omega is okay, if Dragon Lee is okay, and as far as I know, I mean I know that Omega is okay and I am pretty sure Dragon Lee is okay as well. And, a lot of that was just was just selling, you know, a lot was just selling. So you know, I mean they are very good at what they do." (4:38-4:58)

The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega teamed up to end La Faccion Ingobernable's run in the Trios tournament. This also led to Andrade and Rush turning on their own team member Dragon Lee, unmasking him in the squared circle itself.

Kenny Omega and Young Bucks are now in the Semi-Finals of the AEW Trios Tournament

With their win over the team of Andrade, Rush and Dragon Lee, the Young Bucks and Omega have moved one step closer to the ultimate prize.

According to the brackets, Death Triangle will face Will Ospeay and the Aussie Open to determine another semi-finalist team. With the All-Atlantic Champion PAC involved, as well as NJPW star Ospreay, the match is expected to be a banger.

As of now, it remains to be seen which three other teams will progress to the next stage of the tournament.

Who do you think will eventually win the Trios Championship belts? Sound off in the comments below!

If you use the quote here, please add a H/T for the transcription and backlink it to this article.

Did you know Brock Lesnar got into a real fight with a legend? Vince was furious. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA